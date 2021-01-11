Fresh students of Takoradi Technical University start reporting for academic work

Takoradi Technical University

Freshmen of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) have choked the main campus with their bags and baggage in earnest expectation for the beginning of the 2021 academic year.

The reopening, followed a directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that all students from nursery through to tertiary resume academic work this month, after schools were closed down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Tertiary students were directed to report Saturday, January 9, 2021. A visit by the GNA to GIMPA, GTUC and TTU in the Western Region showed full compliance with the directive.



At GTUC, Master Harold Mensah Adjei, a first-year IT student expressed the excitement of being in the school.



Meanwhile, at the GIMPA campus, which mainly runs weekends and evenings, staff were cleaning up in readiness for the reopening, but at TTU students, mainly freshers were trooping in.



While some students were seen in the company of relatives, others were alone, hoping to start the academic journey.

Moses Abnory, the University Registrar, told the GNA that school officers were instructed to ensure that the students got the best out of their stay.



"We knew the numbers, so we reserved all available spaces for freshers who may not be familiar with the environment," he said.



He said the school was also liaising with private hostels and facilities for the new entrants to secure accommodation where necessary.



He lauded the co-operation of parents and guardians for a smooth process so far.



He stated that the school had enough PPE but encouraged students to have their masks and sanitisers.