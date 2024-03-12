Fridaus Mubarak Yussif Foundation honors exemplary educators in Kintampo North Municipality

A scene from the event

Source: Emmanuel Abu Apenteng, Contributor

Under the distinguished leader, Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif, in collaboration with the Municipal Education Directorate of Kintampo-North through his able lieutenants Mr. Seidu Abdul Mubarick and Mr. Kassim Jato Abdul-Rahman (Project Coordinator and Programs Coordinator for Fridaus Mubarak Yussif Foundation respectively), put in place the maiden awards system to honour teachers.

Amidst the grandeur of the Independence Day anniversary celebrations at the College of Health-Kintampo Park, the highly anticipated Kintampo Municipal Teachers Awards ceremony unfolded, bringing forth moments of recognition and gratitude.



The ceremony, a culmination of anticipation, saw deserving educators and staff from all levels of pre-tertiary education in the Municipality, including Primary, Junior High, Senior High schools, and the dedicated non-teaching staff of the Kintampo Municipal Education Directorate, receiving well-deserved accolades.



The recipients of these prestigious awards were not only presented with beautifully crafted citations but were also rewarded with an array of valuable prizes. Among the prizes distributed were motorbikes, refrigerators, Plasma TVs, computer laptops, ceiling fans, and cash incentives.



In the Primary school category, Miss Baleriba Lucy from Badariya Islamic Primary School clinched the second runner-up position, receiving a 43-inch TV set alongside a commendable citation. Mr. Ali Moro from Wrukwan Basic School secured the first runner-up position, being honoured with a refrigerator and a citation.



The overall best teacher at the primary school level, Mr. Mobire Samson Baba, was awarded a brand new Apsonic motorbike in addition to a beautifully crafted citation.



Moving on to the Junior High School category, Mr. Evans Liyimoa Mando of Kandige SDA JHS claimed the second runner-up spot, walking away with a brand new 43-inch TV set and a commendation. Mr. Mensah Kwadwo from Asantekwaa SDA JHS was named the first runner-up, receiving a refrigerator and a commendable citation.

The coveted title of the overall best JHS teacher was conferred upon Mr. Daniel Yao Tornu from Kawampe M/A Basic School, who was rewarded with a brand new Apsonic motorbike and a beautifully crafted citation.



At the Senior High School level, diligent teachers who diligently prepared students for the Independence Day quiz competition were acknowledged. Mr. Eric Frimpong, Mr. Yajol Maliwu Stephen, and Mr. Jabir were honoured with two computer laptops, ceiling fans, and citations each. Additionally, victorious students from the quiz competition received cash prizes of four hundred cedis.



Mr. Kofi Tetteh, recognized as the best educational worker at the Kintampo Municipal Education Directorate, was commended for his outstanding service in managing logistical affairs. He was presented with a beautifully crafted citation and a brand new Apsonic motorbike in appreciation of his dedication.



Furthermore, the Kintampo Municipal Education Directorate itself was lauded for its unwavering commitment to the management of educational activities. In recognition of their continuous efforts, the Directorate received a commendation alongside a brand new Apsonic motorbike to facilitate their supervisory responsibilities.



The Fridaus Mubarak Yussif Foundation, under the leadership of its founder and CEO, remains steadfast in its mission to uplift the community. The foundation, in collaboration with the Kintampo Municipal Education Directorate, expressed immense pleasure in honouring the hardworking teachers and educational workers of the Municipality.