4
Menu
News

Friends and family gather at the residence of the slain Policeman in Bullion Van robbery

Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah.png Policeman who tragically lost his life during a bullion van robbery in Ablekuma

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friends and family members have visited the residence of the policeman who tragically lost his life during a bullion van robbery in Ablekuma, a day after the incident happened in Accra on Thursday.

The brave officer, identified as Amoah, was escorting the van when it was ambushed by armed robbers, resulting in his untimely death, citinewsroom.com reports.

Many have since thronged the residence of the late officer to mourn his loss and extend their support to his loved ones.

Fondly remembered as a dedicated and diligent police officer, he was hailed for his unwavering commitment to his duty.

The incident occurred as the van was transporting a significant amount of cash from the Star Oil Fuel station.

Armed with AK-47 rifles, the robbers unleashed a hail of bullets into the front seat of the van, fatally injuring the police officer.

Subsequently, the assailants fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money. In response, the police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

Meanwhile, the officer's tragic demise has evoked widespread sorrow and condemnation.

YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing