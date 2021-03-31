'Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto' call on him to consider NPP's 2024 Presidential slot

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Minister of Agriculture

Friends of Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie in the Eastern Region have called on the Agric Minister to consider contesting the presidential primaries of the ruling NPP when the party opens its nomination in 2022.

According to the group, it is their strong belief that Dr. Akoto Afriyie will be a very fine presidential candidate to lead the party in the 7th December 2024 presidential elections on the ticket of the NPP.



They add that his experience in parliamentary work, coupled with his background in Agriculture puts him above his competitors within the party and the country as a whole.



" . . we call on our own brother from the region Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to consider contesting the presidential primaries when the time comes because he possesses all the essential qualities to continue with the good work of President Akuffo Addo.



"As a group, we are aware of massive support from other regions as well for Dr. Akoto Afriyie to become the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party in 2022 and we wish to encourage these other regions to also show the same faith in propagating all good works of Dr. Afriyie Akoto to lead this great party of ours.," a part of the statement read.



Read below the full statement

FRIENDS OF DR. OWUSU AKOTO AFRIYIE



AGRIC MINISTER



Good afternoon Ladies and gentlemen of the media. We have called you this afternoon for very short and concise information to the whole nation. It is our belief that as the 4th arm of government this urgent and all-important message will get to the New Patriotic Party and the Citizenry as a whole.



Friends of Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Eastern Region is a group ready to propagate the good works of a nobleman who has in many ways exhibited a high level of patriotism from both party and national level. In January 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo nominated Afriyie Akoto for the position of Minister of Food and Agriculture and he was again nominated in 2021 for the same position.



Dr. Akoto Afriyie is a native of this region and hails from Koforidua. The two-time MP for Kwadaso is the driver for the Presidents vision of Planting for Food and Jobs which yielded enormous results in 2019 and 2020. Dr Akoto is a farmer himself with plantations at Manso Nkwanta in Ashanti and owner of Plantation Resources Company Limited and holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics from Cambridge University, UK.

Dr. Akoto Afriyie worked with the International Coffee Organization in London, England as Chief Economic Advisor. He also served as a Consultant to the World Bank (United Nations Agency) between 1995-2008 and also served as CEO of Goldcrest Commodities Ltd and Plantation Resources Ltd.



Friends of the media, it is a known fact that Dr. Afriyie Akoto has been nursing a presidential ambition for some time now and it is only proper that he with all these qualities get the support of us patriots. We are here today to show our colossal support for Dr. Akoto Afriyie’s bid of becoming the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party come 2022 presidential primaries.



As a group we are aware of massive support from other regions as well for Dr. Akoto Afriyie to become the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party in 2022 and we wish to encourage these other regions to also show same faith in propagating all good works of Dr. Afriyie Akoto to lead this great party of ours.



Friends from the media, it is no surprise that H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, showered praises on the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, describing him as one of the most outstanding ministers in his first term.



The President noted that Dr. Afriyie Akoto, whom he described as a man he has known for the past 50 years, has performed beyond expectations since his appointment as the Minister for Food and Agriculture in his first four-year administration.

“Today we celebrate a great man; a man I have known for the past 50 years. In all these years, I know him to be a man with passion and commitment for everything he did. When I appointed him as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, I had no doubt at all that this man I describe as my bosom friend will be able to deliver. Now the evidence is clear for everyone to see”.



It is our strong belief that he Dr. Akoto Afriyie will be a very fine presidential candidate to lead the party in the 7th Dec, 2024 presidential elections on the ticket of the NPP. His experience in parliamentary work, coupled with his background in Agriculture puts him above his competitors within the party and the country as a whole.



Lastly, we call on our own brother from the region Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to consider contesting the presidential primaries when the time comes because he possesses all the essential qualities to continue with the good work of the President Akuffo Addo.



Ladies and gentlemen, this group in the coming days will be canvassing for more possible votes for Dr. Akoto Afriyie within the region and also help other regions do the same.



Thanks for the attention and may God bless the NPP,

May God bless Ghana.



Signed



…………………………



Mr. Isaac Aboagye



Regional coordinator (Eastern Region)