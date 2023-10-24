From Escort to Esquire: The inspirational journey of detective Chief Inspector Nancy Paintsil

In an extraordinary tale of triumph over adversity, Detective Chief Inspector Nancy Paintsil, who once started her career as an escort in the Ghana Police Service, has defied all odds to become a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of the legal profession is an inspiring testament to the power of determination and unwavering faith.



Nancy Paintsil's story is one of resilience, unshakable self-belief, and a commitment to breaking down barriers.



In a Facebook post, she recalls her early struggles: "I completed SSS with only 3 passes, and I was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service as an escort—a person who cannot read and write." Despite these initial setbacks, she refused to let her circumstances define her.



Paintsil's academic journey had its ups and downs. "It takes the special grace of God for a girl from Breman Asikuma who was always in the top 3 positions from class 1 to JSS 3 but suddenly drops in grades in SSS for reasons only God knows," she explains. But she didn't let this deter her from pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer. "Did I ever dream of becoming a lawyer? Yes. But did I ever think it was doable? No."



Throughout her life, Nancy faced mockery, rejection, and discrimination. She was consistently underestimated, but she embraced her identity as a beacon of hope, saying, "I can never be hidden, no matter how hard anyone tries."

Joining the police force as an escort was a challenging experience. "Being enlisted as an escort in the police service feels like you carry faecal waste on your body," Nancy shares. Her colleagues treated her with disdain, which she attributes to her unconventional path. "Who asked me to join the police with a JSS certificate?" she asks herself. "I hadn't joined the way I did; would my 3 passes have ever gotten me in?"



Nancy's journey to law school was far from smooth. As a single parent supporting her son and taking care of her extended family, she faced significant financial burdens. Tragically, her father passed away just as she completed her second year of law school, compounding her emotional and financial challenges.



Despite the hurdles and sacrifices, Nancy remained resolute. She notes, "I see positivity in all adversities." Determined to challenge stereotypes and advocate for people facing similar struggles, she decided to reach for the highest level of legal education.



The supportive people in Nancy's life played a pivotal role in her journey. She expresses gratitude to her family, genuine friends, and mentors who stood by her. Her sister, Esther, took care of her son, enabling Nancy to attend law school. Her niece, Salo, was a driving force in her pursuit of academic excellence.



In closing, Nancy Paintsil has a powerful message for those who doubt their abilities or face rejection and disdain. "You can do anything you set your mind on," she declares. "Let the rejection from others be your driving force. Let it make you 'angry' like it made me, and give it a try; you can do it. Trust me."

Her story is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the boundless potential that lies within each individual, waiting to be unlocked through determination, faith, and perseverance. Detective Chief Inspector Nancy Paintsil is proof that dreams, no matter how big or seemingly unrealistic, can be achieved with unwavering resolve.



Nancy concludes, "I am God's favorite girl, the girl God has shown mercy to. I am CHAIRMAN'S mother and a proud Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana. I am Detective Chief Inspector Nancy Paintsil Esq. I am a Lawyer!"







