From Mr. Ghana Card to E-Bawumia, here are some names used to describe Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia

Last Friday, amidst a keen atmosphere at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) head office in Asylum Down, Accra, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a hopeful flagbearer, officially submitted his presidential nomination forms.

The event, which resembled a spirited mini-rally, drew a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters, including friends, family members, and loyal party followers.



The fervent supporters proudly displayed placards adorned with various descriptions of Dr. Bawumia. Among them, slogans such as "It is possible" and "the digital man" echoed the views of those who recognized his efforts to propel Ghana into the forefront of the digital age.



Since assuming the role of Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has been bestowed with several nicknames, reflecting his involvement in various initiatives and his remarkable accomplishments.



Referred to as 'E-Bawumia,' he is recognized for his relentless drive to ensure Ghana's embrace of digital advancements.



Other titles attributed to him include 'Mr. Digital Man’, 'Mr. Ghana Card’, 'Mr. No Guarantor’, 'Mr. Digitized Address Man', 'The Barcode Man', 'Mr. Zipline’, and 'The Economist’. Each of these designations represents a distinct facet of his multifaceted contributions and expertise.



During his recent appearance in parliament for the State of the Nation Address (SONA), the minority party members exclaimed, "What a solid team!" upon his introduction.

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, devised the acronym B.A.W.U.M.I.A., defining Dr. Bawumia as the 'Best Achiever With Unique Masterclass Ideas Above All the Aspirants’.



This aptly captures his exceptional leadership qualities and innovative thinking.



As Dr. Bawumia submitted his presidential nomination forms, it marked the first stride toward victory for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.



He emphasized his unwavering dedication to the party and his wholehearted service to the nation.



Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Bawumia recounted his tireless efforts during his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana under former President Agyekum Kufuor.



Furthermore, he acknowledged his commitment as Vice President in assisting and supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to realize his vision.

"We initiated the process of transforming Ghana together, relying on honesty, hard work, dedication, and discipline, despite the economic challenges we faced," asserted Dr Bawumia.



He proudly highlighted that the current government had surpassed all previous administrations in terms of infrastructure development and has introduced numerous transformative policies, programs, and social interventions throughout the history of the country.



Dr Bawumia's unwavering determination to advance Ghana's digital agenda, coupled with his visionary leadership and transformative ideas, positions him to many as a prominent figure in the political landscape.



NYA/DA