From a 17-year-old receptionist to PhD holder, the story of Abena Asomaning

Abena Asomaning, Managing Director of Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult

Abena Asomaning, Managing Director of Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult and lecturer at UPSA has urged young individuals to remain focused and determined in developing their skills and capacities to achieve success in life.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, Asomaning shared her own journey and highlighted the influence of Nigerians in shaping her persistence and resilience in her career.



Asomaning revealed that her path to success began with humble beginnings. At the age of 17, after completing SHS, she actively sought job opportunities and started working as a receptionist," said Asomaning. "The journey didn't start at the top; it hasn't been glamorous—it's all about hard work.



Recalling her university days, Asomaning shared her diverse work experiences, stating, "I worked in five different factories while pursuing my Masters in the UK. Additionally, I had the opportunity to work in a radio station, where I wrote jingles, hosted my own shows, and facilitated programs. However, the balancing act between work and school became challenging, leading me to eventually leave the radio station."



Asomaning credited her encounters with Nigerians during her time in the UK as a pivotal factor in her personal and professional development. "When I went to the UK for my Masters, I met some Ghanaians, but it was the Nigerians who truly motivated me," she explained. "From them, I learned the value of persistence, resilience, and having an open-minded approach towards opportunities. Give Nigerians a blank slate, and they will see it as an opportunity."

Highlighting the importance of being open-minded about opportunities, Asomaning advised the youth to explore various avenues and embrace new challenges. She emphasized the significance of continuous growth and learning, urging young individuals to develop their capacities and strive for excellence.



Asomaning's inspiring journey serves as a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and the influence of positive role models.



YNA/KPE