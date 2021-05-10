From contemplating suicide to being an inspiration to many - Emmanuel Dzikunu-Teikpa's story

Like every young and playful child, Emmanuel Dzikunu-Teikpa dreamed of becoming a service man, donning the military colours and fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming soldier but unlike many with such aspirations, his, would be cut short abruptly.

Life could have been even better than it is today for him but he still counts it a great blessing to be alive and to be able to be an inspiration to other physically-challenged persons like him, although he has never received formal education.



In this week’s edition of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV, Etsey Atisu speaks to the founder of the Future Life Disables, Emmanuel Dzikunu-Teikpa, as he chronicles the downs and the ups of his life.



He also speaks about why he once contemplated suicide and why now, all he aims to do is to better the lives of others like him, helping them be independent.

Watch the full interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



