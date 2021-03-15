From the streets of Agona Nkwanta to dining with the high and mighty - the Samuel Agyemang story

The life of a young boy will take a drastic turnaround after the benevolence and eventual efforts of an empathetic teacher helped him to get back in touch with his long-lost big sister.

The story of Samuel Osei Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of KiwiGold Photography, from roaming the streets of Agona Nkwanta and New Amanfrom, to sharing the same room with big names in Ghana’s political space, including the second most important man, shows what determination and poise can do to anyone.



In this edition of The Untold, we bring you the accounts of all the events that have catapulted this young, talented man to this stage in his life that he describes as purely the grace of God.



He spoke to GhanaWeb TV from the comfort of his studio in Accra.

Watch it here:



