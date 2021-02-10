Frontiers’ license wasn’t checked because we’re in a pandemic – Agyeman-Manu

Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services is in-charge of Covid-19 testing at KIA

The Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has explained the reasons for the government overlooking the licensing of the company in-charge of Covid-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport, Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited at the time it started operations.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa had enquired whether the health minister-desigante was aware the company was not licensed at the time it began operations at the KIA.



Mr Manu in response said due to the severity of the pandemic, some issues were overlooked, however, he ensured those anomalies were rectified along the way.



Mr Ablakwa also asked how Frontier Company Limited was recommended for Covid-19 testing at the airports and the amount of $150 being charged passengers.

Mr Manu said he cannot say if the company lacked experience and as such the presidential taskforce was handling the contract.



Government engaged the company to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests of passengers since the opening of the airport to International Passenger flights.



But the NDC MPs argue the fact that the company was incorporated just days before the reopening of the airport raises eyebrows.