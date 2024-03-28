Frontrunners in NPP running mate race will be disappointed - John Boadu

John Baodu, former General Secretary

Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has quelled speculations surrounding the race for the party's running mate position.

He firmly asserted that the running mate position within the NPP "is not up for contest," indicating that any purported lobbying for the post is futile.



Mr Boadu's remarks come in response to the growing competition for the running mate role alongside NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Among the leading contenders are Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joe Osei Owusu.



However, John Boadu expressed confidence that all leading contenders will be disappointed when the official announcement is made regarding the running mate.

He clarified that within the NPP, the National Council holds the ultimate decision-making authority regarding the selection of a running mate, implying that the flagbearer's preference could potentially be overturned.



"The presidential candidate may have a preference, but if the National Council rejects it, an alternative candidate will be chosen," the former NPP scribe explained during an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.



John Boadu emphasised that the chosen running mate will be someone who can support Dr. Bawumia and the NPP in retaining power and surpassing the two-term limit.