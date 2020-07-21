General News

Frustrated good Samaritan demands whereabouts of baby she handed over to Social Welfare

File Photo

Twenty-seven-year-old Martina Adwoah popularly known as Adwoa Supa, who retrieved a newly born baby dumped in Bremang public toilet in the Ashanti Region has recounted how she is being frustrated in an attempt to deny her access to the baby.

She is currently bitter about the stress she is being subjected to



It would be recalled that on Friday, 10 July 2020, residents of Bremang were thrown into a state of shock when they discovered a fresh baby at a public lavatory covered with used tissue papers in a bin.



Adwoa Supa chanced on that disturbing and bizarre scene when she visited the toilet early morning, and played instrumental role in saving the baby’s life.



After observing all the necessary protocol, the Department of Social Welfare took custody of the baby, with the full assurance that she can walk at anytime to check on the little girl.



It however appears the Department is reneging on that assurance.

Adwoa Supa in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said “I don’t really know where the baby is because the stress is too much. They are hiding the baby from me”.



“On Friday, July 17, 2020 I went to the orphanage home where I was directed by the Department of Social Welfare at Adum-Kumasi but I was told that the baby is at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) receiving treatment. I went there with Suame MP, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s wife and the assemblyman for Bremang to donate to the baby but I didn’t see her.”



She lamented, “I gave the baby to the orphanage home, they assured me that anytime I want to see the baby I have every right to come there. They even assured me that they will let me know anything about the baby but now it is difficult for me to see the baby and hear from her”.



Adwoa Supa has now turned to Angel 102.9 FM that first broke the news to help trace the whereabouts of the baby, saying she is ready to take care of her.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.