Fuel price increment: Pestle manufacturers threaten price increment, demonstration

Pestle manufacturers in Kumasi Suame in the Ashanti Region have threatened to increase price of pestle following fuel price and transportation increment.

The manufacturers have also threatened to embark on demonstration despite Covid-19 directives announced by President Akufo-Addo.



The leader of pestle manufacturers in Kumasi Suame Alhassan Saanazuo expressing their grievances to Pure FM Osei Kwadwo said fuel price increment is collapsing pestle manufacturing business.



“The wood is now scarce. It is very difficult to get the wood. Sometimes we have to travel to villages far from Kumasi before we can get the wood. Transporting the wood to Kumasi is not easy due to transportation increment following fuel price increment. Our business is gradually collapsing” Alhassan Saanazuo said.

According to him “We (Pestle Manufacturers) have any option than increase pestle price to save our business from collapsing”.



“After transporting the wood to Kumasi to work on it, we have to transport the pestle to places to sell them since the business is slow in Kumasi. Transport the wood in and out come with cost”.



Alhassan Saanazuo disclosed that “People now prefer the fufu machine than the pestle and mortar ways. The fufu machine is giving us tough market competition over the years”.

