Fuel tanker catches fire at Ayensukrom No.2

The scene of the tanker fire incident

Correspondence from Western Region

A fuel tanker caught fire at Ayensukrom N0.2, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality causing vehicular traffic on the Tarkwa Bogoso road.



The incident happened on Friday morning October 6, 2023, when the fuel tanker moving from Tarkwa to Bogoso caught fire.



This halted vehicular movement on the road for over an hour as vehicles moving from Tarkwa to Bogoso could not move and vice versa.



Although there was no casualty, the Appiatse incident rang a bell in the minds of residents in the community as they began to flee the community to protect themselves from any possible explosion which may cause disaster.



An eyewitness, Kofi Francis who spoke to GhanaWeb said, “I was moving from Bogoso to Tarkwa when I came to meet the tanker on fire.”

Even though the tanker was on fire, the Prestea Huni Valley NADMO Director Francis Abeiku Yankah managed to fetch water to start quenching the fire.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, Francis Abeiku said “I realised that the tanker contained diesel which is not as dangerous as petrol or gas, so I quickly mobilised some of my NADMO guys who are well trained to start pouring water on the tanker to cool the heat.



"This helped in partially quenching the fire before the fire service from Tarkwa and Prestea came in to completely douse the fire.”



“The road is now clear for free flow of traffic”, he added.



Amazingly, the entire head of the truck was burnt leaving the tank intact with fuel.