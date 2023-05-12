Fuel tanker overturns on Accra-Tema Motorway, causing heavy traffic and product spillage

The fuel tanker fell, spilling out its content on the Accra-Tema Motorway

A fuel tanker has fallen and spilt its contents about 200 meters from the new overpass to East Legon on the Accra-Tema Motorway, causing heavy traffic to road users.

The incident occurred earlier today, May 12, 2023.



A video shared on the official Twitter handle of Joy FM and cited by GhanaWeb, shows the tanker overturned and its contents spilled on the road, leading to a significant traffic backlog.



A recorded video captures police and fire service personnel on the scene controlling the traffic caused by the incident.



Efforts are underway to clear the spillage and move the tanker off the road.



Road users have been advised to consider alternative routes to avoid the heavy traffic.

Commuters are again advised to take extra caution and follow traffic updates from the relevant authorities.



NW/OGB