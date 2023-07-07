0
Menu
News

Fulani herdsmen inflict machete wounds on colleague

Injured Fulani Man It is believed the suspects intended to kill the victim and steal his cows

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 20-year-old Fulani herdsman, Ismaila Fuseini has been inflicted with cutlass wounds by his two colleagues at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

It is believed the suspects intended to kill him and steal his cows.

The victim told medical doctors that his colleagues from Buduburam confronted him in the bush on Wednesday July 5, and forced him to sell some of the cows to them at a cheaper price, but he declined.

But his refusal to sell got the suspect herdsmen angry, pulled out a cutlass and started to hack him, leaving deep cuts on his head and other parts of the body.

The Victim who was writhing in pain was taken to the Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic for treatment.

The case has been reported to Gomoa Dominase police for investigation. No arrest has been made so far.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Related Articles: