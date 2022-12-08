1
Fulani man, 30, killed by unknown assailants at Watania E/A school

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

One Fulani man believed to be in his 30s has been murdered by unknown assailants in Walewale at Watania E/A junior high school in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The deceased who is identified as Issahaku was found lying lifeless by passersby in the early hours of Thursday (8th December 2022) at Kukuazugu Watania E/A JHS in Walewale.

The unknown murderers used concrete blocks, sticks, stones, and other hard objects to pummel him to death on Wednesday night.

The objects used to pummel the young man to his death were still surrounding him upon the arrival of the police after the information got to them.

Sources who know the deceased revealed that before his death, he was known to be stealing petty-petty things from the residents in the Walewale community.

Police who declined to comment on the case say investigations will be carried out to get the killers apprehended.

The body was conveyed to the Walewale Government hospital morgue by the municipal police for an autopsy and preservation.

