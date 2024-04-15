Full Gospel Business Men to honour Speaker Bagbin with distinguished Footprints Award for Political Leadership

The FGBMF leadership with Speaker Alban Bagbin

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

In recognition of his outstanding leadership in politics and good governance in the Fourth Republic, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is set to receive the prestigious Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Distinguished Footprints Award.

The FGBMF award is in recognition of Speaker Bagbin's unwavering dedication to good governance and his contributions to Ghana's democratic stability.



With over 140 chapters across Ghana and thousands of members globally, FGBMFI aims to honor individuals who exemplify integrity and public spiritedness, regardless of their religious backgrounds.



Emmanuel Baba Mahama, National President of FGBMFI, who led a team to announce the decision to the Speaker at his office in Parliament last Friday, expressed admiration for Speaker Bagbin's commitment to fostering peace and progress in the nation's political landscape.



Mr Mahama presented a letter to the Speaker to officially invite him to a ceremony later in the year where the Speaker would be publicly celebrated.



The award ceremony, scheduled to take place in Accra, will mark the inaugural FGBMFI Distinguished Footprints Awards.

Among the key thematic areas considered for the award selection are agriculture and food security, environmental sustainability, and public spiritedness.



Ghana, often hailed as one of the most stable democracies in Africa, has seen remarkable strides in peaceful transitions of power over the past three decades.



Speaker Bagbin, a longstanding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has played a pivotal role in upholding democratic principles and promoting bipartisan cooperation within the period.



In accepting this prestigious honour, Speaker Bagbin underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing Ghana's developmental challenges.



He expressed gratitude to FGBMFI for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation with integrity and dedication.

The FGBMFI Distinguished Footprints Award is a manifestation of Speaker Bagbin's exemplary leadership and his enduring legacy in Ghanaian politics.



As the nation continues its journey towards progress and prosperity, individuals like Speaker Bagbin embody the spirit of service and selflessness, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.



