Full Gospel Church International marks 20th anniversary of Ghana Day Service

Bishop Dr. Samuel N. Mensah is the Head of the FGCI

Source: FGCI

The Full Gospel Church International (FGCI), with its headquarters in Tema, Ghana, marked its 20th Anniversary celebration of the “Ghana Day Service” on Sunday, 10th March 2024.

The Ghana Day Service celebrated annually across all FGCI branches nationwide, was started by the former President of the church and the current Board of Trustees Chairman, Bishop Dr. Samuel N. Mensah, in the year 2004 as the church’s contribution to instil patriotism in its members.



For the service, members were to dress to church in their Ghanaian outfit and the auditoriums decorated in Ghanaian colours.



During the launch of the maiden edition of the “Ghana Day Service” in March 2004, Bishop Dr Mensah outlined six objectives for the celebration.



Key among them was to have media houses dedicate the month of March as Ghana Month; where every year the media will discuss and talk about the culture, values and issues that will lead to citizens becoming responsible and the overall development of the nation Ghana.



Also, to have the parliament of Ghana legislate a law which will institutionalise the Friday and Sunday after 6th March as “Ghana Day” to be celebrated by Muslims and Christians respectively in their place of worship.

This year’s celebration was on the theme “Rescue or Danger”, and the message focused on the state of Ghana after 67 years of independence and the extent to which the fourth republic has been beneficial or otherwise to the people.



The very respected Bishop who has been vocal on pertinent national issues over the years touched on very critical issues of national concern and how the older generation must ensure that they left behind a better Ghana for the younger generation.



In concluding his sermon for the day, Bishop Dr Mensah outlined recommendations worth considering by our political leaders for a better Ghana. They include;



1. To suspend the independence celebrations for the next four years and invest the money into our education system (especially eradicate the schools under trees) and improve the infrastructures and facilities of our hospitals.



2. Citizens to act responsibly and be committed to Ghana.

3. There must be a national vision that will drive the nation.



4. There must be the need for constitutional reform in order to give equal opportunity to all and to end the winner-takes-all politics.



5. The security forces should be more professional and devoid of partisan politics. Our politicians should stop the politicization of our security forces in the country.



6. To initiate a national discussion to find a workable solution to our democratic governance system.



7. Citizens to use their professions to fight for Social Justice. Examples are musicians, traditional leaders, faith leaders, professional bodies etc.

8. To rename Kotoka International Airport after its rightful leader Kwame Nkrumah International Airport. (KNIA)



9. To consider the introduction of the reciting of the national pledge in all schools, workplace and including churches. He said such a policy may go a long way to shape the national psyche of the citizens so Ghanaians will be more faithful and loyal to Ghana than political parties. If this becomes a culture it may diminish partisanship in favour of patriotism which is Nation before Party.



All in all, Bishop Dr. Samuel N Mensah continues to admonish every citizen, including our political leaders, to give off their best to be responsible citizens who will not allow the country to lose its traditions and will always put the interest of the country first.