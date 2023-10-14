0
Full details of how a Congolese man married triplets together on the same day

Sat, 14 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marriage in most traditions and cultures is between a man and a woman, or a man and women from different families, however, the unusual story of a Congolese man, Luwizo is one that defies convention, culture and speaks to the power of love as he recently got wedded with three sisters at the same time and day.

Narrating how it all happened, Africa Facts Zone revealed that, the Congolese man found himself in a very uncommon circumstance as the triplets, all girls, insisted that to marry one, he must marry all of them at once.

The sisters explained that their resolution is a testament of their strong bond and commitment to be together forever. This situation compelled Luwizo to give in to their request.

The news was announced on microblogging platform Twitter, now known as X by Africa Facts Zone.

The unconventional marriage ceremony raised eyebrows as some netizens termed the union as an abomination, however, to others it was a true representation of the statement, ‘Love rules.’

