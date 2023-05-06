Full list of Ghanaians attending the coronation of King Charles III

These are the faces of the Ghanaians attending King Charles III coronation

This list is going to be an open one, particularly because when GhanaWeb published a story on Friday, May 5, 2023, that captured the list of notable African leaders who had been officially invited to the coronation of the King of England, it turned out later in the day that the country’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was also already in the UK.

But as it stands now, GhanaWeb can only confidently mention the names of the three people who have been publicly announced as being in the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of King Charles III.



The first of the official names that have been made public, is the King of the Asante Nation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



The Asantehene is reported to have left the shores of Ghana on May 3, 2023, to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

He was received by King Charles III in a private meeting.



Lady Julia



The wife of the Asantehene, Lady Julia, has also been confirmed to be attending the coronation.



She was seen in the company of her husband when they met with King Charles on May 4, 2023.

Nana Akufo-Addo



Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is also in London to attend the coronation.



This, was made known in a post by the Commonwealth on Twitter.



In the post, it stated that Akufo-Addo, together with all the other leaders of Commonwealth nations, had been welcomed by the new Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles III.

