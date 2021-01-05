Full list of NPP leadership for 8th Parliament

Amid uncertainty over which party takes control of parliament as the Majority, the New Patriotic Party has named its members for leadership positions in the house.
The National Council of the party met on Monday, December 4, 2021, to firm up proposals by the party’s Steering Committee.
The Council overwhelmingly accepted the recommendations and settled on them as their leaders for the eighth parliament of the fourth republic.
Per the decisions made during the meeting, Professor Mike Oquaye has been settled on as the party’s choice for the Speaker of Parliament role.
The party has also decided to maintain Suame MP, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader.
Sarah Adwoa Safo, the lawmaker for Dome Kwabenya constituency and Alex Afenyo-Markin of the Efutu Constituency will serve as deputies to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
The Chief Whip slot has been reserved for the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh.
Dompreh’s deputies will be the Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu and the Ayawaso West-Wuogon MP, Lydia Alhassan.
Per the EC’s figures, both parties have 137 seats but the NPP have been boosted by the decision of Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the independent candidate of Fomena Constituency to pitch camp with them.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Speaker admonishes MPs to offer Akufo-Addo full courtesies in last SONA presentation
- NDC, NPP MPs chase GH¢452,000 ex-gratia in unity
- Alban Bagbin to be chosen as NDC Candidate for Speaker of Parliament
- What is the essence of the needless, despotic deployment of security to Parliament? – Okudzeto Ablakwa flares up
- Boakye Agyarko named in tight Speaker race as NDC also prepares list for January 7 showdown
- Read all related articles