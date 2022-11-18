Full list of nominees for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition

The final list of nominees for the maiden edition of the prestigious "GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition” which is slated for December 21, 2022, is finally out.

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The awards give Ghanaians the opportunity to recognise youth, between the ages of 15 to 35, who have made significant strides in various fields, including Agriculture, Information Technology, Sports, Creative Arts, and Health among others.



In all, 16 Ghanaian youths will be awarded from 16 categories including GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion; and GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance



The other categories include GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora; GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy and GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation.

In addition to the 16 awards, a Special Award will be presented to a distinguished youth organisation dubbed the GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Award.



After several weeks of screening, five nominees were picked for each of the categories.



Notable names among them include Berla Mundi, Thomas Partey, DanceGod Lyod, Kwadwo Sheldon, and Black Sherif.



