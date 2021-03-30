Full text: Ghana Water Company announces Weija dam spillage

Logo of GWCL

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform the general public, that it will begin spillage of excess water from the Weija dam at 6:00 am on Tuesday 30th March 2021.

This has become necessary because of the sudden rise of the level of the dam from 46.2 feet to 48.1 feet with a 24-hour period.



The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the level has risen to 48.1ft within a day, thereby prompting the spillage exercise to prevent a possible collapse of the dam.



Management has informed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to be in readiness or evacuate the area to avoid any eventuality.

By this release, Management of GWCL is also informing the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the imminent danger and therefore, must take the necessary precautionary measures.



Affected communities include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.