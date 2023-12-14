Full video: Kumasi Traditional Council press conference on Offinso Chieftaincy matters

The Kumasi Traditional Council on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, held a press conference to specifically address issues around the vacant Offinso stool.

The event was held by chiefs representing various divisions of the council including Nana Gyedu Kumaninin IV, Amakye Barehene; Akyeamfour Asafo Boakye, Asafohene; Boakye-Ansah Debrah, Asokore Mamponghene; Nana Adu Mensah Asare II, Amakomhene; Nana Apau Sanwoansan, Hemanhene and Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, Hiahene.



While giving an account of Offinso history, the chiefs as part of the press conference, emphasised the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the person vested with the power to confirm the nomination of a person to assume a stool in the Ashanti Kingdom.



The Council members singled out the Queen Mother of Offinso Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko as the instigator behind the rancour that has greeted the rejection of former Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) boss, Dr KK Sarpong as her nominee to the late Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III.



The chiefs further emphasised that Dr KK Sarpong by history and tradition is not a rightful heir to the Offinso stool and thus cautioned him to desist from acts and instigations aimed at challenging the authority of Otufmuo and Asanteman.



