Fun and Fly 'Yenko Kwahu' corporate paragliding festival kick starts on September 21

A flyer of the Kwahu paragliding festival

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is set to kick start this year’s Fun and Fly “Yenko Kwahu” corporate paragliding festival on September 21, 2023.

The festival, which is being organised in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council, will be held at the Odweanoma Mountain Atibie – Kwahu in the Eastern Region from September 21 to 24, 2023.



Kofi Attah Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA, said the festival formed part of activities lined up for this year’s Tourism Month celebration to promote domestic tourism.



He said: “It is an augment of the annual Kwahu Easter paragliding Festival which has become a preferred adventure tourism in Ghana.”



He said it was being organized to enable corporate entities, other organizations as well and individuals to relieve themselves from work, have fun, and network with each other to create bonds of relationships.

He said other activities earmarked for the festival, include the launch of Ghana Cinema Week, taste of Kwahu, health walk, King of the Mountains cycling competition, church service, and music conversation summit.



The pilots to fly at the fun and fly “Yenko Kwahu” corporate paragliding festival include, Ed Stein (USA), Chuck Smith (USA), Blake Daniel Pelton (USA), Raymond Chase Kabisch (USA), and Jonathan Quaye (Ghana).



Mr. Kusi said the fee for a single flight is GH₵ 950 and encouraged people to register.