Funeral canopy kills man

File photo

A 33-year-old man has been electrocuted in a football park at Nyankyerenease near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Samuel Boateng, now deceased, was about to play football with his friends on Sunday morning when he met his untimely death.



According to reports, a funeral was held in the park the previous day and canopies that were used for the funeral were left there.



The deceased and one Ahmed Ampong, aged 27, tried removing the canopies from the park so they could play football.



Whilst removing the canopies, (canopies) accidentally got into contact with a high-tension electricity pole nearby and electrocuted the two.

They were rushed to the hospital, however, Boateng, unfortunately, died whilst Ampong survived.



The unfortunate incident was reported to the police by the Assemblywoman for Nyankyerenease, Gifty Amoah, and one other person.



“Whilst lifting one of the canopies the edge touched a high-tension electricity pole nearby which electrocuted two of them. They were rushed to the hospital but Samuel Boateng died whilst on admission,” the police report said.



“The body has been deposited at the KATH morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst Ahmed Ampong is responding to treatment”, Suntreso District Sitrep said.