Funeral of Ghanaian woman stabbed to death held, suspect charged with murder

Johanita Dogbey Met Police The late Johanita Dogbey was stabbed in an unprovoked incident in Brixton on May 1

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 31-year-old Ghanaian woman living in Brixton, London, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked incident in a park in the city, has been buried.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Monday, May 1, 2023, that Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey had passed away.

According to the police, she was stabbed in Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton, "when she is believed to have been approached by a man from behind who attacked her."

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Mohamer Nur, has since been arrested and charged with the murder of Johanita.

In a tweet shared by Dionne Grant, a partner manager at Twitter and one of the people who have been reporting on her case, she said that the funeral of the late Ghanaian was held on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey is said to have gone out to buy a birthday present and was on her way back when the attacker struck, killing her by the time police and first aid responders arrived at the scene.

She was the founder of the Odette Foundation, a charity that worked with people suffering from sickle cell disease in Ghana and Togo, the UK Daily Mail reported.



