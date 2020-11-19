Funeral of JJ Rawlings should not be politicised - Nunoo-Mensah

Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Source: GBC Ghana

Former National Security Adviser, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, has said the funeral of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings should not be politicised since there seems to be confusion over his burial.

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah said the Former President is a national figure, therefore, he should be given a befitting burial.



He said Mr Rawlings was not cruel as some people speculate but someone who stood for the truth.



He asked Ghanaians to remember him for his great works.

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah was speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs Programme “FOCUS” which discussed, Rawlings legacy and what he stood for.



Former Aide to the late President Rawlings, Victor Smith, who shared fond memories of him commended Mr Rawlings for ending coup d’etat in the country.





