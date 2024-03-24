Funny Face rams vehicle into 5 road users at Kasoa, one feared dead - Report

Funny Face

Comedian Funny Face has been involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.

He is said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction, with an eye witness suggesting that one of the victims may be dead.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



The incident is believed to have happened this evening (March 24, 2024) per the footage shared from the scene.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



Real name, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, Funny Face found fame after starring in a popular sitcom Chorkor Trotro. He is also known by other aliases like SwagOn-Papa and Children's President.

He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, which issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.



He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



