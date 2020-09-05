General News

Furnish us with list of personnel to be deployed on election day - Haruna Iddrisu to security agencies

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu says this year political parties will seek for an update from the Security agencies on a list of individuals deployed to polling stations.

According to him, this will help track the personnel and be able to help them account for their actions if anything goes sour on the day of elections.



The Member of Parliament made this known when he was speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV XYZ.

He noted that there’s been recruitment of what he describes as “vigilante boys”into the Security agencies who will foment trouble so it will be imperative that the Security agencies furnish the political parties with a list of personnel deployed to which particular polling station so they can hold them accountable.



He said “When you have vigilante boys recruited into the security agencies it’s worrying. I was part of a UN Panel that discussed this matter and I’ve said that no, we will want to know who is deployed when on election day and this time around we will want the security agencies to update us as political parties as to who will man which police station so that we can hold them responsible”.

