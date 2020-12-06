Future Builders Corps Commissions internet library at Awiebo

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has underscored the importance of community libraries in research work and high quality education delivery in the country.

According to him, libraries offered lifetime opportunity to access information relevant to the human mind.



Mr Kofi-Buah who is the NDC Parliamentary Candidate in the December 07 elections, was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a community internet library at Awiebo in the Western Region.



The ultra-modern community library is the brain child of Future Builders Corps, a non-profit organization based in America.



Mr Kofi-Buah said the NDC has a track record when it comes to education in each community in the constituency, hence the building of classroom blocks dotted throughout the Ellembelle District.



He advised school children to take advantage of the library and commit more time into their studies to emerge victorious in life.



The MP lauded the Director of Future Builders Corps, Mr. Kofi Anaman for the vision to transform the town through education and pledged to donate GHc 500.00 to support internet connectivity and GHC2, 000.00 to support the payment of workers salary.

The President and Director of the Organization and Library, Mr Anaman noted that BECE and WASSCE results in the last three years have dwindled, hence the need to establish community libraries to imbibe the culture of reading and research among school children.



Mr. Anaman observed that many school children lacked proper supervision to study at home, hence the library would serve as a center of learning and research.



Mr. Anaman said a host of activities such as forming a book club, literary circles, reading camps, a website, software to borrow books from homes as well as teaching children without formal education in computer training have been outlined.



The Director of Future Builders Corps hinted the organising of free vacation classes and mobile library for school children to offset the reading deficit with its attendant decline in BECE and WASSCE results.



The Chief of Ambainu, Nana Nyameke Fofole II who is in Charge of Examination at the District Assembly, on behalf of the Director of Education, said many community libraries were not functioning and asked the NGO to help maintain the library.



He appealed to the Ghana Library Board to donate books to the library and asked parents to encourage their children to patronize the library.