G/AR NPP communicator backs A/R colleagues' strike

The group say they are soliderising with their Ashanti Regional counterparts

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communication team in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Benjamin Adu Twum, has backed the strike action by his colleague party communicators in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Twum said the party’s communication members in the capital will wish to join their colleagues to strike because they have been neglected by the party hierarchy since they won the 2020 election.



Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Monday, 24 May 2021, Mr Twum said: “We all wish to declare a strike action because although the party is governing well, its members must also be taken care of”.



“In governance, you need communicators to paint a good picture of the party and government to Ghanaians, which, eventually, translates into votes”.



“So, if party communicators in the NPP, NDC, and CPP are forgotten and neglected, it is not right”, he observed.

He confirmed that the party has ignored the communicators in Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.



“I came to the studio with my car and I bought fuel just to come and talk about the party and promote the good works of the party but we are not being paid and we’ve been ignored,” he noted.



He said the communicators play an important role in political parties and must be taken care of like some executives members are.



The communicators usually call into radio and television programmes to defend the party.