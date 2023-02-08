GABA honors Zino Lexili Ogazi with Exceptional Youth of Excellence in Leadership award

Zino Lexili Ogazi receiving the award

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

Entrepreneur and diplomat, Zino Lexili Ogazi has been honored with the Exceptional Youth of Excellence in Leadership award 2022, at a ceremony held at the National Theatre.

Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi aka Queen Zee is a social solution provider, whose innovation and commitment have impacted the lives of an unprecedented number of Ghanaian youths, who have made monumental strides in their talent or creative fields.



Amongst others, Ogazi is the chairperson of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, a global and prestigious awards organization, celebrating talents; president of the Models Union of Ghana; and the United Nations Youth Association of Ghana, Youth Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture.



Reacting to the award, the young leader expressed delight.



"I am honored and privileged to receive this award. This is a happy moment for me, it’s another unexpected but pleasant recognition of my humble contribution to society.

"Be inspired, be inspiring, and lead a productive life. My sincere thanks to my family, little circle of friends, business partners, clients, students, and everyone who has supported this journey of mine so far. I couldn’t have made any impact in Ghana without you all, thank you, God. Thanks to the organizers of GABA for this leadership award. Thank you, everyone."



On his part, Nana Macphee, the Executive Director of GABA Awards said, “Researching and reading about her resilience, passion, and dedication, underscored the importance of shining a light on her work and story through GABA”.



Every year, Ghana Arts and Business Awards(GABA) recognizes and puts the spotlight on people who have worked extremely hard in their field of work, their invaluable contributions to self, and national development, and have actively contributed their quota to the business and creative arts industry in Ghana and Africa.