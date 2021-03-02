GAC unhappy with stigmatization of people with HIV and AIDS

Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) is urging the public to rather show love than stigmatize

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has condemned the stigmatization and discrimination of People Living with HIV and AIDS (PLWHAs) and appealed to the general public to refrain from the practice to help prevent the spread of the disease.

"We must rather show love and compassion to the PLWHAs to help control the high prevalence the disease is recording", Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, the Bono Regional Technical Coordinator of the GAC, told Newsmen in Sunyani on Tuesday.



As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark this year's Zero Discrimination Day against HIV and AIDS, Mr. Ibrahim noted stigma and discrimination traumatize and worsened the condition of the PLWHAs.



The Zero Discrimination Day against HIV and AIDS which falls on March 1 every year was instituted by the United Nations to among other objectives help protect the rights of PLWHAs.

Mr. Ibrahim said stigma and discrimination against HIV and AIDS discouraged people from going for voluntary testing to know one's status, a situation that impeded efforts towards fighting the spread of disease.



He emphasized abstinence remained the surest way to protect people from contracting HIV/AIDS but underlined the importance for those who could not control their sexual desires to avoid unprotected sex or remain faithful to their spouse and partners.