GACL staff interdicted over alleged cocaine smuggling saga at KIA

GACL logo

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has interdicted some of its staff pending an investigation into a suspected cocaine smuggling incident at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

As reported by The Herald Newspaper and referenced by citinewsroom.com, the saga began with the arrest of one Proeger Delgey Bianca, a Dutch national, at Brussels Airport in Belgium.



Bianca was allegedly found in possession of eight and a half kilograms of suspected cocaine on March 23, 2024. It is believed that the substance was smuggled through KIA aboard the Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, with the assistance of a GACL staff member.



In response to the allegations, the GACL has interdicted all staff members implicated in the ongoing investigation. The management of GACL has emphasized its commitment to maintaining the standards of safety and security at the airport.



“Management notes that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are ongoing.



“The Board and Management, in line with GACL’s internal administrative processes, has taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation.



“Management has also reiterated its warning to staff regarding the facilitation of passengers at the airport, failing which punitive measures not limited to but including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the State will be effected in line with existing protocols,” a press statement from the GACL said.

AM/KOD



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel