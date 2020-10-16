GAF cautions against fake recruitment posts

The public have been urged to desist from engaging fake online posts on recruitment

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned against the patronage of fake online posts on recruitment and enlistment exercises by the Forces.

“These adverts are being put into the public domain by unscrupulous persons using the names and pictures of senior officers to defraud the public,” a statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director, Public Relations, GAF, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said.



It said GAF did not advertise on social media and did not engage middlemen for any such exercises and asked the public to desist from paying monies through ‘mobile money’ to the “fraudsters” who claimed to be recruitment agents of GAF.



The statement said with support from other security services, such unscrupulous persons engaged in the fraudulent acts were continuously being tracked down and those arrested being dealt with severely according to the law.

It said persons interested to join GAF should stick to the certified and official channels that GAF used in announcing recruitment and enlistment exercises.



The statement also advised that interested applicants verified with GAF on any such recruitment/enlistment exercises and wait for official publication from recognised media houses and dailies for such advertisements.



“GAF wishes to state that it is not conducting any recruitment/enlistment exercise at this material time. The public is kindly advised to take note and report persons soliciting monies for such exercises, to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station,” the statement stressed.