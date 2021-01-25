GAF commences 2021 enlistment exercise

File Photo: Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2021 enlistment process for regular career and short service commission officers.

This has been advertised in the Saturday 23 January 2021’s edition of the Daily Graphic and Monday 25 January 2021’s edition of the Ghanaian Times.



The scratch cards for the online application are on sale across the country at designated Ghana Post offices listed in the advert at GHS100.00.



The portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons can log on to http://www.gafrecruitment.com to apply. The closing date for the online submission is Friday 05 February 2021.

GAF in a statement has reminded the general public that it does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment.



“The public is, therefore, strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join the GAF,” the statement said.



GAF noted that individuals who present themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate(s) should be reported to the nearest Military Installation or Police station.