GAF demonstrates readiness to counter-terrorism

Ghana Armed Forces

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has conducted an anti-terrorism simulation exercise to demonstrate its preparedness to combat possible terrorism issues in the country.

The exercise, held in Tamale, was one of series of activities that had been carried out along the country's border towns in the Northern sector.



It was dubbed; “Exercise Eagle Claws 2021” and on the theme; “Consolidating Security for National Development”.



The exercise was aimed at practicing and harnessing the various roles and expertise of personnel and also to test their preparedness in the event of any terrorist attacks.



The GAF, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation, and National Ambulance Service participated in the drill.



It was based on a scenario where a hotel had been attacked by terrorists and a rescue mission was carried out by the Police and the Armed Forces.

Fire-fighting, casualty, and medical evacuation among other drills were all tested.



Brigadier General Moses Aryee, General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Northern Command, said the Exercise Eagle Claws 2021 was to test, evaluate and prepare troops of the GAF to counter any possible terrorist activities in the country, especially the northern regions.



He said recent recorded terrorist attacks in neighbouring countries within the West Africa Sub-region such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, and Nigeria meant that it was vital for the security services to be adequately prepared to protect Ghana from such attacks.



He called on the citizenry to be vigilant and collaborate with the security services to prevent unusual activities that could pose a threat of violence in their communities.