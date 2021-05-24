GAF discovers illegal mining activities under armed guards

GAF said people are still engaging in illegal mining in areas they have cleared

The Ghana Armed Forces has announced it’s military high command is embarking on confirmatory reconnaissance in areas of illegal mining under the Operation Halt II.

According to GAF, the illegal miners are engaging in the activities deep in the night or under the cover of darkness and protected by armed guards.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to once again caution all citizens especially those living in and around major rivers and their tributaries and forest reserves that Operation Halt II is still in progress. Any equipment found in and around water bodies and forest reserves would be destroyed.



“These illegal activities were mostly being done in the night or under the cover of darkness protected by armed guards, as used cartridges were found at the sites. The Operation Halt II patrol that accompanies the team was ordered to destroy logistics found in these areas,” the statement added.