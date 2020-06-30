General News

GAF is proud to have contributed to construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease facility - Col Tekyi

The Ghana Armed Forces is proud and delighted to have been involved in the construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease isolation and treatment centre, according to the Project Manager, Col. Albert B. Tekyi.

Col. Tekyi has led a team of built environment professionals, such as architects and engineers, to work in harmony with their civilian counterparts to execute the project since it started in April this year under the auspices of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.



In a matter of about 10 weeks, the project is almost completed and is expected to be commissioned soon to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients.



Reflecting on what has been achieved within a rather short space of time, Col. Tekyi says he and his team from the Army are proud to have contributed to one of the fastest construction projects in the nation’s history.



“The armed forces have majority of its professionals here,” he says. “This is our duty and national call. We are proud to be part.”



According to the project manager, despite the challenges faced in delivering on the mandate, he believes the Ghana Armed Forces will accomplish its tasks and help get the facility ready for use in good time.

“The shift system on this project has been quite enormous with about 350 personnel doing day and night, around the clock, running shifts and giving support to this project both logistically and technically. It’s been a challenging project.”



He appealed to Ghanaians to support the project, pointing out that it will help in saving lives.



He said: “We have to know that this is for us. Any of us can be here. It can be you, me, anyone in the family. Any contribution anyone has, the person can bring it onboard. A widow’s mite can make a lasting impact on this project.”





