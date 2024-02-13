GAF launches Maritime Sector Governance Course

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), through the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) has launched the Maritime Sector Governance Course for military personnel from Ghana, Nigeria, and La Cote D’Ivoire.

The programme, is to equip officers with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to solve critical challenges within the maritime sector and safeguard Ghana’s maritime resources and borders.



Delivering his speech as the guest of honor for the event, policy analyst, Senyo Kwasi Hosi, emphasized the relevance of the programme to the development of the maritime sector as he believes the course would put participants in the best position to offer advice and serve efficiently and effectively manage the maritime sector of their respective countries.



Senyo Hosi also cautioned officers and participants of the program to desist from seeing the course as just a means of getting a certificate or a way of getting a promotion.



He adds that they should be committed to acquiring knowledge in the field and skills to apply the knowledge in the real world.

He said, “This course is a public policy course. A policy is a program being implemented. In this field, there’s policy intention and policy, and the difference is that the former is just about having the idea and the latter is implementing the ideas. So, this program must not give officers potential in the field only but give them the skills to be competent in the application of knowledge.”



The Maritime Sector Governance Course was launched at the Hamidu Hall, GAFCSC, on Monday, February 12, 2024.



A total of 98 students are enrolled in the program.



EAN/OGB