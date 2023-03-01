GAF to hold Open Day at 66 Artillery Regiment in Volta Region

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) logo

The Ghana Armed Forces, GAF, says as part of activities to mark the 66th Independence Anniversary, it will hold an Open Day for the general public at the 66 Artillery Regiment, Volta Barracks, Ho in the Volta Region on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations, Naval Captain M.A. Larbi said the Military installation will be made accessible to the public from 7 am to 4 pm for viewing of military weapons, maneuvers, and simulations to help civilians understand military life.



It added that there will be fireworks display on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm also at Ho to precede the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration.



The statement further added that similar firework displays will take place concurrently at all Regional Capitals throughout the country on the same day.

The Ghana Armed Forces called on all in the Volta Region who desire to have a feel of the operations of the Institution to take advantage of the opportunity to boost the existing civil-military relations in the country.



The statement said there will be NO Open Day activities in any of the Garrisons or regional capitals except for Ho.