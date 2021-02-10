GAF to open Book of Condolence for late Lt. General Mahamadu Hamidu

The Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), with support of the family of the Late Lieutenant-General Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu, is to open a Book of Condolence in memory of the former Chief of the Defence Staff.

Lieutenant-General Joshua Hamidu passed away after a short illness on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



A press statement issued and signed by the Director of Public Relations at the GAF, Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie explained the book will be opened at the OB Akwa Matambo, at the Command Officers’ Mess in Burma Camp from Thursday 11 February to Tuesday 23 February 2021, from 1000 hours to 1500 hours each day with family members in attendance.

“The Book will thence open at the family residence at 11 Kwabena Aniefi Street, Dzorwulu, Accra from Wednesday 24 February 2021. Lt Gen Hamidu passed on at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday 1 February 2021 after a brief illness. He was 84 years of age. All well-wishers are invited to sign the Book of Condolence,” the statement noted.



The former Chief of Defence Staff died at the age of 84.