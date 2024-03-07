GALs World celebrates successful completion of Red Tour at Gnaani JHS

Chairperson Generale Hijiah Muniratu Idde-Abass

Source: GALs World

GALs World, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young girls, has celebrated the successful completion of its Red Tour signature project at Gnaani Junior High School in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

Led by Chairperson Generale Hijiah Muniratu Idde-Abass, the GALs World team executed the initiative on February 27th, distributing sanitary pads to underprivileged girls in the community.



The Red Tour not only provided crucial menstrual hygiene products but also emphasized the organization's commitment to empowering young girls and raising awareness about menstrual health while tackling societal stigmas.

Expressing gratitude to all involved, from team members to supporters and partners, GALs World highlighted the collective effort to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young girls, ensuring access to essential resources for their well-being.