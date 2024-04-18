GAMA Coordinator slams critics over 'dirty Ghana' label amid cholera crisis, emphasizes sanitation progress

File photo

Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor

In a fervent rebuttal to critics undermining the efforts of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in combating sanitation challenges in Ghana, Ing. George Asiedu, the Coordinator of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project, delivered a scathing assessment during a recent learning ceremony event with high-ranking officials from the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).

Addressing the gathering, Ing. George Asiedu castigated those tarnishing Ghana's image by branding the country as "dirty," questioning the validity of such claims in light of the nation's relatively stable public health conditions.



Drawing attention to the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) report on cholera outbreaks, Ing. Asiedu highlighted a stark contrast between perceptions of cleanliness and actual health outcomes, stating, "If Ghana is dirty, and yet we are not plagued by pandemics, we don’t have diseases. The countries that you’ve said are not dirty are the ones that are having cholera with upgrades."



The AFRO report underscored the severity of the cholera outbreak in the WHO African Region, affecting 18 countries and resulting in over 62,000 cases and 1,200 deaths in the early months of 2024.



Countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe bore the brunt of the crisis, emphasizing the critical link between sanitation practices and public health outcomes.



Ing. Asiedu commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his unwavering commitment to sanitation improvements, citing significant strides and advancements in the sector.



He asserted, "To me, it was major progress. So, any attempt to push it aside will not be countenanced by either the service or the sector. I’m not saying this because I worked here, but because it is a fact."

The visit from STMA officials aimed to glean insights from the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project's experiences and lessons, with the objective of replicating successful strategies in their region. As the discourse on sanitation standards and public health intensifies,



Ing. George Asiedu's impassioned defense of Ghana's sanitation progress serves as a rallying cry for continued focus and investment in improving national cleanliness and health standards.



The collaborative spirit and shared commitment to improving sanitation and public health were palpable during the learning workshop as the Coordinator of the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project and staff welcomed Hon. Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, and his team with open arms.



In his address, Hon. Abdul-Mumin Issah expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended by Ing. George Asiedu and his team, emphasizing the importance of thinking innovatively to address the pressing challenges faced by their community.



He highlighted his proactive approach to securing funding for projects, steering away from a reliance on Internal Generate Funds (IGF) or the Assembly's Common Fund. Instead, he underscored the significance of seeking support from the international community and sister cities, such as the City of Palermo, which has been instrumental in their collaborative efforts.



Through partnerships with international entities like the City of Palermo, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has made significant strides in enhancing sanitation infrastructure, including the construction of 500 household toilets and over 300 modern smokeless ovens to benefit local fishmongers.

Hon. Abdul-Mumin Issah lauded these achievements as tangible examples of their commitment to improving Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) standards in their metropolis.



Acknowledging the ongoing challenges faced in their region, particularly in the realm of WASH, Hon. Abdul-Mumin Issah expressed eagerness to learn from the experiences and successes of the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project.



He highlighted existing collaborations with cities like Dusseldorf and Boston, in addition to the ongoing partnership with the City of Palermo, as a testament to their dedication to implementing impactful projects for their constituents.



The convergence of minds and resources between the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project and the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly signifies a united front in the battle against sanitation-related crises like the cholera outbreak plaguing the region.