GAMLS backs KATH strike, threatens to lay down tools over unresolved grievances

The Volta Regional Branch of Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has thrown its weight behind strike by laboratory professionals at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), threatening to join over unresolved labour issues.

Lab professionals at KATH have been on sit-down strike over posting of two physicians to the hospital, solely to interfere with their work, status and autonomy granted by law, demanding their immediate withdrawal.



According to the Volta Regional Branch of GAMLS, the imposition of the medical doctors (laboratory physicians) on the medical laboratory scientists in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is a clear breach of HRPB Act 857.



A press statement signed and issued by Chairman of Volta Regional Branch of GAMLS on Tuesday 25 May 2021, said: "We solidarise with our colleagues at KATH".



"Provision of Laboratory Services and by extension quality health care in the Volta Region hangs precariously in a balance, since members are threatening to advise themselves by the close of Wednesday, 26 May 2021, should the physicians still remain at KATH".



UNHEALTHY LABOUR ISSUES AT KOMFO ANOKYE TEACHING HOSPITAL (KATH)



The Volta Regional Branch of Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has observed with disbelief the unhealthy labour issues at KATH.



The imposition of the Medical Doctors (Laboratory Physicians) on the Medical Laboratory Scientists in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in direct contravention of HRPB Act 857, is something we find worrying. This act has been done with the ulterior motive of taking over the headship of the laboratories in KATH and Ghana as a whole. We solidarise with our colleagues at KATH.



In view of the above, our members in the region are highly disgruntled and disconcerted, since Medical Laboratory Scientists in the Volta Region and the nation as a whole have become an endangered species on the verge of extinction.



Provision of Laboratory Services and by extension quality health care in the Volta Region hangs precariously in a balance since members are threatening to advise themselves by the close of Wednesday 26TH May 2021, should the Laboratory Physicians still remain in the laboratory.