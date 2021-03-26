GAPHTO begins probe into alleged stealing, selling of coronavirus vaccines

Coronavirus active cases are falling in Ghana

The Ghana Association of Public Health Technical Officers (GAPHTO) has said it has begun an inquiry into the alleged stealing and selling of COVID-19 vaccines by some of its members.

A statement signed by national president of the Association, Mavis Fuseini said the appropriate measures and sanctions as prescribed by its Constitution and Code of Ethics will be applied if the said members are found culpable.



“[We] have read with great concern, a publication in sections of the media indicating 3 staff of the Service who work in various levels of the Health Care system in the Greater Accra Region have been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccines.



“The Association, whose members have been the backbone of successful public health interventions across all levels of Ghana’s Health System, condemns such alleged criminal acts without reservations and accordingly request members to be circumspect.



“The Association has begun an inquiry into the situation and appropriate measures/sanctions as prescribed by our Constitution and Code of Ethics will be applied if the said members are found culpable.

“GAPHTO is an association of highly skilled and trained Disease Control, Health Information and Nutrition professionals and the Association commits to co-operate to unravel the circumstances under investigations.



“We wish to use this opportunity to urge all members involved in the national roll- out of strategies towards the control their rightful duties professionally and in accordance with Ghana Health Service regulations.



“As employees of the Ministry of Health, we wish to assure the general public together with all stakeholders that, we shall ensure all persons eligible for the vaccines get it free of charge. Leadership of the Association will continue to monitor the developing situation and act appropriately,” the statement said.