GARID Project Tour: Deputy Minister for Local Government inspects drainage works in Accra

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah inspecting work at the drainage system in front of GBC

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah has charged Municipal Chief Executives to make good use of their funds to ensure they are not affected by the perennial flooding.

The Deputy Minister paid a working visit to access the work done in some flood-prone areas within some Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development [GARID] project.



The Local Government gave each assembly a grant of GHC420,000 cedis to help solve flooding issues and desilt drainage systems within the Odor River.



On Wednesday, June 14, the Local Government ministry who are on a one-week tour visited some assemblies in Accra which include Ayawaso North, Central East and West Municipal Assemblies to access work done.



Speaking to the media during the tour, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah expressed his dissatisfaction at the rate of work done in Ayawaso Central and North. However, he praised the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly for making good use of their funds.

“You can see here that the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly have made a good investment with their funds. There has been an impact in the area because some of the settlements we visited were now sweeping the gutters.



“In our next meeting we will urge the assemblies to choose spots where they can be able to make a huge impact by desilting their drainage systems and ensuring hygienic living,” the deputy minister said.



A visit to some areas in the Ayawaso North where a food vendor was selling close to the gutters displeased the MCE, Aminu Ahmed Zakari who threatened to sanction the food vendor for selling in a poor hygienic condition.



Hajia Selma Adams, the MCE for Ayawaso East promised that the drainage systems within her community would be fully desilt by the end of June 2023. She said, “We have done 75% of the work, hopefully by June ending we should be done.”