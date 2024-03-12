GARID marks Asylum Down as commencement site for waste management Initiative in Accra

File photo

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID) in a joint effort with the Korle Klottey Municipality Assembly has embarked on a regional waste management project.

The long-awaited project in mid-2023 received funding of $150 million dollars from the World Bank along with other funding, to equip the government of Ghana to improve flood risk management and solid waste management for over 2.5 million people within the Korle Klottey Municipality and the Odaw River Basin of the Greater Accra Region.



In recent weeks, Asylum Down, a notable area within the Korle Klottey Municipality has witnessed a series of drain dredgings to allow the free passage of water. Following this phase will be a demolition phase and the reconstruction of the existing gutter.



Assembly Member of Asylum Down, Edward Doe in an interview with happyghana.com revealed that the distribution of compensation for all affected persons of the demolition has reached the final stage.



He added that surveillance is underway at other places within the Korle Klottey municipality.

“This goes beyond the people of Asylum Down and assemblyman. We need big machines because it’s a big problem. The solid waste has been cleared for free passage of water, soon there will be a demolition; the assembly has supervised about three meetings with stakeholders to ensure that all affected persons of the demolition exercise are compensated," he said.



He hinted that rigorous stages of the project are set to commence by mid-April into early May.



“After the demolition, we shall commence the construction of an 11-meter long by 9-meter wide covered drain from Paloma area crossing into Asylum Down toward Adabraka into Odawna. I believe that by April into May, works would have commenced," he added.